10 Mind-Boggling Facts About Arches National Park
Arches National Park is home to some of the most striking red rock formations in the world. Established as Arches National Monument in 1929 and later as a national park in 1971, Arches spans 119 square miles of southeastern Utah just outside of Moab. Over 1.5 million visitors on average come through the gates to see the 65 million-year-old sandstone arches, hoodoos, and canyons formed by the forces of water, wind, and temperature change.www.treehugger.com