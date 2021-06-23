10 Mind-Boggling Facts About Arches National Park

I read seven books in June and this is my book review for them. So far I've read 33 of 70 books in 2021 and I'm two books behind schedule toward reaching my goal. I need to pick up some quick romance reads to make up the difference. I can read those super fast and make up my gap. Is that cheating? I'm not including my audiobooks here, but maybe I should, what do you think? A book review for audiobooks I feel is an entirely different thing and I don't always listen that well!