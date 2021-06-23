Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies’ Joe Girardi ejected after challenging Nationals’ Max Scherzer to a fight

By Ryan Novozinsky
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies manager Joe Girardi appeared to challenge Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer to a fight and was ejected Tuesday night. Scherzer, after being checked for illegal substances three times in four innings, glared at Girardi while walking off the mound after retiring the Phillies in the fifth inning by striking out J.T. Realmuto. When Girardi jumped out of the dugout and motioned for Scherzer to come over and confront him, home plate umpire Tim Timmons ejected him.

www.nj.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
131K+
Followers
62K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Joe Girardi
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
MLBphillyvoice.com

Phillies notes: Wheeler makes first All-Star Game, Realmuto to join him; McCutchen hurt

The Phillies hit the midway point of their season over the holiday weekend and are just about a week from the All-Star break, so it's as good a time as any to check in on some of the latest news surrounding the team. The currently sits three games under .500 at 39-42 and in fourth place in the NL East — but still very much in the race at just 4.5 games behind the division-leading Mets.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo calls Phillies manager Joe Girardi a 'con artist'

PHILADELPHIA — Dave Dombrowski saw Mike Rizzo, the general manager of the Washington Nationals, on Tuesday night as they were leaving Citizens Bank Park after the Phillies dropped the first game of the two-game series. “He said, ‘Oh, it was a tough one,’ and I said, ‘Yeah,’ and that was...
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #70 has the Nats in Philly with Max Scherzer’s return to the mound!

With his 10-days on the injured list served, Max Scherzer returns to the mound tonight for the Washington Nationals. After he hurt his groin, the 3-time Cy Young star pitcher for the Nats, had to go on the IL and get better. He is having one of the best seasons of his career, and will pitch in Philadelphia which happens to be one of his favorite stadiums to pitch in, as he has a 6-1 record there with a 2.45 career ERA and a 0.898 WHIP.
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Phillies' Dave Dombrowski Defends Joe Girardi Against Nationals GM Mike Rizzo's Comment

Dave Dombrowski defends Girardi against Rizzo's 'improper' comment originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski had a measured response to his manager being called a "con artist" by a rival official. "It's totally improper, in my opinion," Dombrowski said Wednesday, hours after his Washington...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

As Phillies’ Hector Neris struggles, Joe Girardi suggests a change is coming at closer

When Phillies closer Hector Neris stepped off the mound Wednesday, he heard the boos rain down on him. Neris entered the game in the ninth inning with the Phillies up 12-11. He immediately allowed two singles to the Nationals’ Josh Bell and Josh Harrison. Two batters later, those two scored off a Starlin Castro RBI single, a hit that eventually led to a 13-12 Nationals win. This was Neris’ third blown save in his last five outings.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Max Scherzer: Activated ahead of start

Scherzer (groin) was activated off the injured list as expected Tuesday ahead of his scheduled start against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Scherzer will wind up missing the minimum 10 days after exiting his previous start in the first inning due to a minor groin injury. Given that he missed just a single turn in the rotation, there's little reason to fear for any significant workload restrictions provided his groin holds up. The veteran righty was in vintage form prior to the injury, riding a career-best 36.0 percent strikeout rate to a 2.21 ERA through 13 starts. Kyle Finnegan (hamstring) hit the injured list in a corresponding move.
MLBNBC Washington

Nationals Reinstate Max Scherzer for Tuesday's Series Opener Vs. Phillies

Nationals reinstate Max Scherzer for series opener vs. Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Nationals have reinstated Max Scherzer from the Injured List on the first-day eligible since he was pulled on it due to a pulled groin. Scherzer will start Tuesday night's series opener in Philadelphia.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Nationals’ Max Scherzer checked for sticky substances

Day Two of MLB’s crackdown on pitchers using sticky substances went to another level. Nationals ace Max Scherzer was inspected by umpires twice at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia — the second time at the behest of Phillies manager Joe Girardi. Scherzer, who was visibly disgruntled by both checks, engaged...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Max Scherzer incident latest in Joe Girardi’s season of anger

It’s been an interesting 2021 season for Joe Girardi. The former Yankees manager, who was fired after the 2017 season because the team lacked “connectivity and communication,” has certainly made his feelings known this season with the Phillies. And those feelings are mostly anger. Girardi landed the Phillies job before...
MLBPopculture

Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer Begins to Strip On-Field After Repeated Searches for Sticky Substances

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was inspected three times for the use of sticky substances, leading him to strip when searched for the third time, as mentioned by ESPN. The first two inspections came after the first and third innings, which is normal considering the league told starting pitchers they will be checked as much as twice per outing. But the third inspection in the fourth inning set Scherzer off. Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi wanted the umpires to check Scherzer again after striking out Alec Bohm. Before the strikeout, Scherzer threw a 95 mph fastball that sent Bohm into the dirt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy