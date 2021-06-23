Phillies’ Joe Girardi ejected after challenging Nationals’ Max Scherzer to a fight

With his 10-days on the injured list served, Max Scherzer returns to the mound tonight for the Washington Nationals. After he hurt his groin, the 3-time Cy Young star pitcher for the Nats, had to go on the IL and get better. He is having one of the best seasons of his career, and will pitch in Philadelphia which happens to be one of his favorite stadiums to pitch in, as he has a 6-1 record there with a 2.45 career ERA and a 0.898 WHIP.