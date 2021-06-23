Cancel
Three-star Hawaiian OL Jonah Savaiinaea commits to Arizona Football

By Eric Townsend
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing to make moves in the class of 2022, Arizona Football gained another commitment from three-star Hawaiian offensive lineman, Jonah Savaiinaea. It has been a busy off-season for head coach Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Football team as the Wildcats have been steadily hitting the recruiting trail. Well, it seems the hard is paying off as Arizona has received yet another commitment for 2022, this time from three-star offensive lineman, Jonah Savaiinaea.

