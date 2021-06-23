Special Weather Statement issued for Merrick, Nance by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Merrick; Nance SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL NANCE AND NORTHWESTERN MERRICK COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM CDT At 907 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Belgrade, or 35 miles west of Columbus, moving south at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fullerton, Belgrade and Archer.alerts.weather.gov