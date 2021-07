Amazon Prime Day is not just about stellar deals on tech and smart home gadgets or stylish home and fashion finds. Prime Day even has you covered with pet finds. Stock up on all the food, snacks, and treats your pets love to devour. Get all their grooming and cleaning necessities on a budget. It's the perfect time to splurge on pet toys and innovative gadgets your fur babies will love hopefully more than the box they come in. You can't go wrong with treating them to new bedding! We rounded up the best deals on all things pet for Prime Day so you and your furry friends can get in on the steals.