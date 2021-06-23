Transformers 7 Title Reveals A New Addition To The Series
Fed up with watching Autobots and Decepticons wrangle and exchange rocket punches? Tired of an 11-year monster slugfest that never ends? You’re in for a treat. The seventh entry in the Transformers movie-verse will forego the usual Cybertronians for their immediate kin in a live-action adaptation of Beast Wars. The cast and crew of Transformers 7 made the big reveal during a live virtual reality event on Tuesday. Optimus Prime and Megatron’s distant relatives, the Maximals and Predacons, will be making their cinematic debut in the film, titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.www.giantfreakinrobot.com