Transformers 7 Title Reveals A New Addition To The Series

Manifest creator Jeff Rake (The Tomorrow People, The Practice) has been telling "Manifesters" to keep the faith and keep driving up those streaming numbers up, and now they're learning the reason why. Rake spoke with EW to discuss Netflix passing on the series (though he hasn't given up with the streamer, either), how the fans have been engaged through the #SaveManifest campaign, and more. But the two biggest takeaways from the interview had to do with Rake revealing how he's retooled his six-season plan into a feature film wrap-up that just needs a home and his offering more details on how it felt to learn that NBC had cut the series.