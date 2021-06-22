Frisco ISD, City and Hall Park Join Public-Private Partnership to Build Performing Arts Center

Frisco Independent School District, City of Frisco and Hall Park join public-private partnership to build Performing Arts Center. (June 22, 2021) A community dream is on its way to becoming reality with the approval of another Frisco public private partnership, lead by the Frisco Independent School District (FISD). Today, the FISD Board of Trustees, along with Frisco City Council and the Frisco Community Development Corporation (FCDC), voted to approve a master development agreement (MDA) involving Hall Park to build a $100 million performing arts center. The center will be constructed on five acres at Hall Park. The project also includes development of a garage and park, bringing the total project cost to $130 million.