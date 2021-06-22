Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frisco, TX

Frisco ISD, City and Hall Park Join Public-Private Partnership to Build Performing Arts Center

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 16 days ago

Frisco Independent School District, City of Frisco and Hall Park join public-private partnership to build Performing Arts Center. (June 22, 2021) A community dream is on its way to becoming reality with the approval of another Frisco public private partnership, lead by the Frisco Independent School District (FISD). Today, the FISD Board of Trustees, along with Frisco City Council and the Frisco Community Development Corporation (FCDC), voted to approve a master development agreement (MDA) involving Hall Park to build a $100 million performing arts center. The center will be constructed on five acres at Hall Park. The project also includes development of a garage and park, bringing the total project cost to $130 million.

frisco.bubblelife.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
55K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Frisco, TX
Government
City
Frisco, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisd#Frisco City Council#Fcdc#Mda#Frisco Isd School Board#Frisco Isd Superintendent#Hall Group#Cowboys#The Ford Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

New senior living and hospice center to be built in Plano

The Outlook at Windhaven, a senior living and hospice center, is planning to begin construction on its Plano location in late 2022. It will be located on the former site of Haggard Farms, just west of the northwest corner of West Spring Creek Parkway and Windhaven Parkway near Windhaven Meadows Park. The center will be owned and operated by Forefront Living, a health care and service management nonprofit based in Dallas. The community will include 153 independent-living apartment homes, 30 independent-living cottage homes, 32 assisted-living apartment homes and 24 memory support suites. 972-239-5300. www.forefrontliving.org.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

VNA Adds Four Members To Its Board To Kick Off Its New Fiscal Year

The VNA’s fiscal year started last week on Thursday, July 1. To kick off its new year, the organization’s board has added four new members including former Grand Bank of Texas CEO Michael Casey, Lincoln Property Company VP Matt Craft, Argonaut Private Equity LLC President Kelby Hager and Cornerstone Baptist Church South Dallas/Fair Park Pastor Chris Simmons.
Coppell, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Coppell Considers Funding Local Service Organizations

Coppell–As part of the budget process each year, the Coppell City Council reviews applications and…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
Denton, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Downtown Denton Free Play could open in September

Free Play Denton’s arcade and bar is aiming for a September opening, says Kelsie Hyden, co-owner of Free Play. Hyden said the exact opening date will be scheduled based on when their permit to sell alcohol is processed through the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. She said the company applied immediately for the permit but is waiting for approval.

Comments / 0

Community Policy