Jack Leiter's gem should have been all Vanderbilt needed, but he had to be perfect | Estes

Al Leiter doesn’t want a Father’s Day present from his son, Jack. This trip, to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., with the entire family to watch Jack pitch for defending national champion Vanderbilt, is better than any material gift he could receive. So is the ride Al, his wife Lori and their three daughters — Lindsay, Carly and Katelyn — have been on, as Jack has developed into one of the premier baseball prospects in the country.