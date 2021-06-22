Jack Leiter's gem should have been all Vanderbilt needed, but he had to be perfect | Estes
ESPN.com did a mock Major League Baseball draft in recent days. It had Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter going No. 4 next month to the Boston Red Sox. Nothing against high school shortstops Marcelo Mayer (first) and Brady House (third and a Tennessee commitment) or Louisville catcher Henry Davis ( second). They could end up being Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter and Johnny Bench, for all I know.