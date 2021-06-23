Cancel
Animals

Fisherman has a lucky escape as man-eating crocodile bites a hole in his boat while he was sleeping in it on an isolated outback river

By Peter Vincent
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

An Australian fisherman is lucky to be alive after a massive, angry crocodile bit a hole in his boat while he was sleeping on it.

Steve Georgonicas was on a fishing trip on the Cato River near Arnhem Bay in the Northern Territory when the 'large lizard' took several bites at his 200-horsepower outboard motor and left a large hole in it.

He shared the photos on social media, which showed a big hole in the fibreglass motor plus several other scratches and bite marks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtXDh_0acYhFUT00
Northern Territory fisherman Steve Georgonicas showed off the damage to his outboard motor after a crocodile mistook it for its dinner on the Cato River while he was asleep on board
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfaWm_0acYhFUT00
Mr Georgonicas said the photos of his damaged outboard motor show where the croc left deep gouges with its teeth

'You can see teeth marks drag down the motor as it let go,' wrote Mr Georgonicas, who said it was his first such run-in with a croc since living on the Gove Peninsula at East Arnhem.

Mr Georgonicas regularly goes crabbing and rod fishing on the Cato River, which is around 600km east of Darwin.

He told a friend on Facebook the crocodile probably thought the motor 'was an animal'.

'I never keep bait or fish near the transom to attract them, it must have just been angry or mistook the motor for something else,' the NT News reported.

One of Mr Georgonicas's friends said she'd seen the images shared to an American boating site and the gun-obsessed members were convinced it was a bullet hole.

'None of the yanks believe your story,' she wrote.

'Don’t think you would be driving the boat home if was a bullet hole!' he responded, adding he doesn't own a gun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVRKr_0acYhFUT00
Mr Georgonicas and his family regularly go fishing on the Cato River (pictured), around 600km east of Darwin in the Northern Territory 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14I3EO_0acYhFUT00
Mr Georgonicas warned people with smaller boats than his that they should be careful of saltwater crocodiles (stock image)

Mr Georgonicas said he wasn't in danger as his boat is six metres long 'with high sides'.

'The bite mark is very high up on motor so it must have also came out the water to bite that high up.'

He warned boaties on smaller craft without much height between their deck and the water to 'be careful'.

This is at least the second time a croc has launched itself at a boat in the Northern Territory this year.

In April, another fisherman narrowly survived almost being eaten after a monster five-metre crocodile jumped into his boat and attacked him in front of his three mates.

The shocking attack took place inside Kakadu National Park.

NT Health said the man, 32, from Wollongong, NSW, had minor injuries after the reptile launched itself into the boat and attacked a seat he had been using.

