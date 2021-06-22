Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frisco, TX

Frisco City Council OKs refined agreement for performing arts center

By Matt Payne
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Frisco City Council followed the Frisco ISD board of trustees June 22 and unanimously approved a refined agreement for a performing arts center. The agreement approved in a special meeting is in partnership with FISD and Hall Group to build a $67 million performing arts center at Hall Park. Development also includes a complimentary parking garage and 5-acre park linking the future facility with The Star in Frisco.

frisco.bubblelife.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
55K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Government
Frisco, TX
Government
City
Frisco, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts Center#Frisco City Council#Frisco Isd Board#Fisd#Hall Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Duncanville, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL ZONING FILE #2021-19

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL ZONING FILE #2021-19 A public hearing will be held before the Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., and before the City Council on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Nancy Kennedy, applicant, representing Shane Nandial, owner of RF & Sons Properties, LLC, to include a Specific Use Permit “SUP” to allow for the use of Fuel Pumps on Village South Shopping Center Addition, Lot 1, approximately 2.88 acres, more commonly known as 1430 S Main St, Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.
Highland Park, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

HP Taking Applications For IMPACT Program

The town of Highland Park is accepting applications for its 2021-2022 IMPACT program. Each year, up to 16 students are selected to participate in a 10-month program that includes a half-day retreat, seven meetings during the school year, and volunteer opportunities. Students must live in Highland Park and be in the 9th, 10th, 11th, or 12th grade at the beginning of the upcoming academic year.
TennisPosted by
DFW Community News

Sparkman Club Celebrates Neighborhood Tradition

Every year, like clockwork, the community in Sparkman Club Estates readies their most clever parade float themes, line up, and wind their way through the neighborhood. Except, that is, for last year. But this year, the parade was back, and so were the neighbors, decked out in their patriotic finest.
PoliticsPosted by
DFW Community News

Local Events July 2021

This issue is loaded with lots of local events and activities!!. Click on the image below to open this week’s issue…. Let us know what you think:) Be sure to share this guide with friends and neighbors!. If you know of additional camps that we’ve overlooked, send us an email.

Comments / 0

Community Policy