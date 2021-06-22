Frisco City Council OKs refined agreement for performing arts center
Frisco City Council followed the Frisco ISD board of trustees June 22 and unanimously approved a refined agreement for a performing arts center. The agreement approved in a special meeting is in partnership with FISD and Hall Group to build a $67 million performing arts center at Hall Park. Development also includes a complimentary parking garage and 5-acre park linking the future facility with The Star in Frisco.frisco.bubblelife.com