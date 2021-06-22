Frisco City Council OKs refined agreement for performing arts center

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL ZONING FILE #2021-19 A public hearing will be held before the Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., and before the City Council on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Nancy Kennedy, applicant, representing Shane Nandial, owner of RF & Sons Properties, LLC, to include a Specific Use Permit “SUP” to allow for the use of Fuel Pumps on Village South Shopping Center Addition, Lot 1, approximately 2.88 acres, more commonly known as 1430 S Main St, Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.