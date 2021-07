Christina Chambers has worked with Fox 6 over the last six years and has covered some memorable moments throughout her career. Chambers is a graduate of Cullman High School and has spent many evenings back in her hometown reporting on Cullman sporting events. While at Fox 6 News, her accomplishment is nothing less than outstanding, and her time on-air will always be remembered, but in our opinion, she will always be one of Cullman’s favorite sports reporters.