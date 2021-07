Co-defendant Hunter Hunnicut took the stand yesterday in the murder trial of Decota Castle Brown, accused in the March 2019 shooting death of his grandmother, Seneca resident Geraldine Castle. During the more than two hours of testimony, at one point Hunnicut testified that he referred to Brown as “KID”, a nickname that stood for “Killer in Disguise”. Also on the stand in Walhalla, yesterday was Seneca Police Detective Noe Sudduth. He said that fingerprints found at the scene matched those of Hunnicut’s, who is cooperating with prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and manslaughter last year. and his sentencing was deferred. The trial continues today, and the judge could send the jury to deliberate as early as this afternoon.