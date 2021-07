Two Ex-OC Sheriff Deputies Plead Guilty to Fraudulent Military Paid Leave Charges

Twenty three people died without fixed abode, homeless in OC in May, 2021. Their names are:. Brian KELLY who died on May 2nd in Midway City, Joseph BLAIN, JR. who died on May 3rd in Costa Mesa, Francis ROSS who died on May 5th in Orange, Irma CORONADO who died on May 6th in Anaheim, Timothy INGALLS who died on May 7th in Santa Ana, Janie ACOSTA who died on May 12th in Tustin, Jonette SCHWARZ who died on May 12th in Anaheim, Brandon ARCHIBALD who died on May 15th in Orange, Daniel CAMPBELL who died on May 16th in Santa Ana, Noel CORDOVA who died on May 16th in Santa Ana, Lauriano ESTRADA who died on May 18th in Anaheim, Jair QUIRARTE who died on May 21st in Santa Ana, Javier LANDEROS-CERVANTES who died on May 21st in Santa Ana, Cheryl MILLER who died on May 22nd in Placentia, Shelley LEHMANN who died on May 22nd in Dana Point, Sabas SERAFIN who died on May 22nd in Lake Forest, Elif IMECE who died on May 23rd in Huntington Beach, David HILCHEY who died on May 24th in Orange, Ivan MENDOZA who died on May 26th in Santa Ana, Michael LINDSTROM who died on May 28th in Anaheim, Jung YOO who died on May 28th in Santa Ana, Damon LUCERO who died on May 30th in Costa Mesa, and Richard MATTHEWS who died on May 31st in Westminster.