Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson goes on the injured list for the second time this year, while Tyrone Taylor returns in latest roster moves

On Monday and Tuesday of this week, the Milwaukee Brewers took a few tough injury hits while playing the Diamondbacks. On Monday, Brett Anderson had to leave his start in the second inning after injuring his knee. Then, on Tuesday, Daniel Vogelbach came out of the game after injuring his hamstring running the bases (and still managing to score). With the Brewers on the road, they waited until getting back home to get a better idea of how bad each injury is.