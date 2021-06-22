Cancel
MLB

Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson goes on the injured list for the second time this year, while Tyrone Taylor returns in latest roster moves

Daily Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- The roster fallout from the Milwaukee Brewers' 5-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday night was far-reaching. Not only was left-hander Brett Anderson placed on the injured list with a knee injury, but several other pitching and position-player moves were also made with the bullpen taxed and the return to health for an ascending player in the outfield.

