Law targets recycling of solar panels

FreeImages

LOCKPORT — The Niagara County Legislature passed a local law targeting manufacturers of solar panels, also known as solar modules, to submit plans detailing how the modules will be recycled should any of them break or otherwise stop working during their lifespan.

A “stewardship organization” may also be utilized by manufacturers — they would provide the county with a list of manufacturers that have been designated to act as their agent in operating and implementing such a plan.

The introduction of the law reads:

“The legislature finds that a convenient, safe and environmentally sound system for the recycling of photovoltaic modules, minimization of hazardous waste, and recovery of commercially valuable materials must be established.”

The local law, as explained by Niagara County Legislator David Godfrey, could lead to steep fines for manufacturers who do not submit a “stewardship plan” to the county. A manufacturer that is not in compliance, will be given a written warning, 30-days after which a plan must be submitted. Following that grace period, a penalty of $100 per day, per panel may be assessed.

The law is also retroactive, so any current solar project will be held to the same rules of submission as of Aug. 1, 2022 on the modules they have already installed.

“This whole thing is targeted at the manufacturers, they know what they’re manufacturing they know what’s in there,” Godfrey said. “By law, they have to put everything that’s bad in there, just like if you pick up a prescription or something off the shelf of a drug store. They have to tell you what’s in it.”

The installer or retailer would also be served with a written notice and lose the ability to sell or install a module if a plan is not submitted by the manufacturer.

Brian Madigan, project manager of the Slayton Project in the Town of Lockport said the new law does not change the trajectory of his company’s project.

“I’m working with our attorneys to really understand the implications, but as far as I can tell from reading the language thus far, it shouldn’t change any of our plans with the Slayton Project,” he said. “While the recycling of solar panels right now might be a little expensive … where there’s an opportunity to make money, people will find that. … Europe is ahead of us in the recycling department. They have a robust industry happening around the recycling of solar panels. There’s no reason that can’t be here, too.”