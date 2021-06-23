Pelosi expected to soon announce whether she will create Jan. 6 select committee
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will announce this week whether she will establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Politico reports. There were several media reports circulating on Tuesday evening that Pelosi shared during a private meeting her decision to create the committee, but her office clarified that she has not made a formal announcement yet. A person who attended the closed-door meeting told Politico that Pelosi seemed to suggest that she had already made up her mind to move forward with launching the commission.theweek.com