If you tuned in last time, you’ll recall that the May poll showed the biggest increase in the history of these polls, more than doubling to reach 5.43 at the beginning of May. This was as the Diamondbacks surpassed expectations, fending off a slew of injuries to reach a high-water mark of 15-13. Well done! And, then... May happened. It was the worst month in franchise history [well, to that point...], as the team went 5-24. The rotation fell apart, the hitters couldn’t get a clutch hit, and the bullpen was certainly something beginning with “bull”. Probably unsurprisingly, the results from the poll at the beginning of June reflected this terrible, horrible, no good, very bad month.