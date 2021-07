Amazon will open a 140,000-square-foot delivery station in Humboldt Park by late 2022 as it continues to expand its Chicago-area footprint, the company said Tuesday. The online retailer is acquiring Allied Metal property at 1260 N. Kostner Ave. Amazon said the site will account for hundreds of new jobs, and Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) put the number of full- and part-time hires at 500. The property is in her ward.