Local leaders to hold public meeting on flooding concerns as region braces for change
New Jersey avoided major flooding with this week's rain, but as cities like Newark, Jersey City, Bayonne and Hoboken see it, "living with water" is a long-term worry. Flooding has been a focus at the Jersey Shore for years, but it is becoming an increasingly worrisome issue for inland cities in the Garden State. Cities such as Newark are under pressure to come up with plans to mitigate flooding.