Podcast featuring Dr. Kandis Boyd Wyatt, Faculty Member, Transportation and Logistics and. Taking the leap into entrepreneurship can be challenging and scary. Women entrepreneurs often benefit from support resources that help build their confidence, give them the courage to take the leap, and give them the marketing and business knowledge to be successful. In this episode, APU business professor Dr. Kandis Boyd Wyatt talks to coach and entrepreneur Tiffany Lewis about her work to help women become entrepreneurs. Learn about mindset coaching, which helps women build confidence and get comfortable with the uncomfortable. Also, learn how women can prepare to become entrepreneurs by learning more about business and marketing strategies and why it’s so important to build a tribe of support.