‘AGT’ Recap: A Singer Proves Simon Cowell Wrong & Earns Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer

Spoilers ahead for the June 29 episode of America's Got Talent on NBC. Season 16 of America's Got Talent has delivered some of the most talented acts of the series to date, but not all of the performers can be Golden Buzzer winners or show up with an amazing singing dog. Still, sometimes it's the performers with the most unique acts who are the most memorable. In the latest episode, Melodie Blaize introduced herself as somebody who cuts clothes for a living, and she called on judge Heidi Klum for an assist that involved Klum's clothes getting snipped to pieces, and Klum had a fun reaction to it.