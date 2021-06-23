Aira navigation assistance now available in the Twin Cities

Adelin Preda/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL, MN — Metro Transit has begun its partnership with Aira, an app that connects blind and low vision customers to a live agent for navigation assistance, from Monday, June 7.

Metro Transit is the system of primary public transportation operators. The procedure itself is a division of the Metropolitan Council, the region's metropolitan planning organization (MPO), averaging 264,347 riders each weekday, carrying 90% to 95% of the transit riders in the area on a combined network of regular-route buses, light rail, and commuter rail in 2018.

Travelling in a complex transportation system like Metro Transit can be challenging for people with blindness or low vision. Fortunately, technology nowadays can help those who have this impairment travel and safely arrive at their destination.

That is where Aira Tech Corp comes into the equation. Aira is a technology company dedicated to making lives simpler, easier, and more fun for visually impaired people.

Based in San Diego, CA, the company uses the latest technologies to connect people who are blind or have low vision with real, highly-trained professionals who provide visual information on demand. With their app, Aira can help disabled people determine their location, read schedules to find the next transfer, navigate platforms and stations, and plan the whole trip before they set out.

This pilot program will last until Dec. 7, 2021, and will help Metro Atlanta determine possible long-term implementation in the future. Learn more about Aira on their official accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

For updates regarding this pilot project or other news related to Metro Atlanta, visit their website at https://www.metrotransit.org/.

