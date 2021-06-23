Cancel
Funeral Homes And Funeral Services Market To Grow By USD 25.52 Billion|17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the funeral homes and funeral services market and it is poised to grow by USD 25.52 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by service, which is the leading segment in the market?At-need is the leading segment in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, Funeral Partners Ltd., InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Matthews International Corp., Nirvana Asia Ltd., Park Lawn Corp., Service Corp. International, and Wimberly Funeral Home. are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the new funeral homes and expansion of existing funeral homes. However, the increasing costs of raw materials will hamper the market growth.
  • How big is the APAC market?29% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, Funeral Partners Ltd., InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Matthews International Corp., Nirvana Asia Ltd., Park Lawn Corp., Service Corp. International, and Wimberly Funeral Home are some of the major market participants.

Although the new products and service launches will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing the costs of raw materials is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this funeral homes and funeral services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market is segmented as below:

  • Service
  • At-need
  • Pre-need
  • Geography
  • Europe
  • North America
  • APAC
  • South America
  • The Middle East and Africa

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45104

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The funeral homes and funeral services market report covers the following areas:

  • Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market Size
  • Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market Trends
  • Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the new funeral homes and expansion of existing funeral homes as one of the prime reasons driving the Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market growth during the next few years.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist funeral homes and funeral services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the funeral homes and funeral services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the funeral homes and funeral services market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of funeral homes and funeral services market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market- The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market is segmented by product (small molecules and biologics) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Pet Care Market- The pet care market is segmented by application (dogs, cats, and others), product (food, accessories, and grooming), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service
  • At-need - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pre-need - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Carriage Services Inc.
  • Co-operative Group Ltd.
  • Dignity Plc
  • Funeral Partners Ltd.
  • InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd.
  • Matthews International Corp.
  • Nirvana Asia Ltd.
  • Park Lawn Corp.
  • Service Corp. International
  • Wimberly Funeral Home

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/funeral-homes-and-funeral-services-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/funeral-homes-and-funeral-services-market-to-grow-by-usd-25-52-billion17000-technavio-reports-301317941.html

SOURCE Technavio

