Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

CAJ Condemns Toronto Police's Attempts To Stop Journalists From Scrutinizing Their Activity At Trinity Bellwoods Park

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) condemns the Toronto Police's attempts to obstruct multiple journalists from scrutinizing their activity in a public park today, including the detention of one photojournalist.

Five journalists at the scene told the CAJ that their access to the fenced areas in the park was blocked by police. One freelance photojournalist who was wearing a vest with "news" written on it said he was shoved aside by police in an effort to bar him from accessing the area. The same photojournalist said he was told by police he couldn't access the area because he wasn't on "a pre-approved list." Others told the CAJ they were told if they left the fenced area they would not be allowed back in the area "for security".

At around 1:30 p.m. E.T., police also detained and handcuffed Ian Willms, an internationally recognized photojournalist, and confiscated his photography equipment as he attempted to cover police clearing homeless people out of Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Willms told the CAJ he was standing outside a fenced area around the homeless encampments, about 100 metres away from a large gathering of police around a group of homeless people. He asked police multiple times to enter the area and was denied. Willms said police provided him and other reporters no clear, legal reason for the restricted access. He added there were no signs claiming it was a no-trespassing zone.

Willms said his view of what was happening inside the fenced area was obstructed by the crowd of police and trees, and he wanted to enter to observe the actions of police.

"I made a choice and went over the fence to better see what they were doing, which I couldn't see even if I had a really strong telephoto lens," he said. "I did what I did to make sure there was accountability for the people in the encampment."

Video footage and eye-witness accounts show that Willms was immediately detained by a group of officers despite clearly identifying himself as a journalist by holding up his press card from the National Press Photographers Association. Police handcuffed him behind his back and transported him in a court service truck for an hour and a half to 11 Division.

Willms was told at the park he was being charged with trespassing, obstruction and causing a disturbance. Later on in the truck, he said he was told the charge was just trespassing. At the station he said he was released and told he was not allowed to go back to the park today and that he could be fined if he was arrested for similar behaviour there again.

"The Toronto Police have no right to detain journalists who are covering events of public interest," said CAJ president Brent Jolly. "Today's events were a complete overreaction. Toronto Police used a hammer to swat a fly."

Willms is the recipient of over 30 accolades including a National Newspaper Award for best news photograph and a National Magazine Award for photojournalism. His work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, The Walrus, and The New York Times.

Toronto Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This arrest marks at least the second time this month that Canadian police have restricted journalists in an unacceptable fashion. On June 2, the CAJ, along with a coalition of news organizations and press freedom groups, filed a legal application to allow journalists substantive access to cover a demonstration against the logging of an old-growth forest currently taking place in the Fairy Creek watershed, near Port Renfrew, B.C.

" Canada is a democracy. The media has the constitutional right to cover police activity," Jolly said. "We have said this too many times now, but any efforts that prevent journalists from scrutinizing police actions must always be strongly denounced."

The CAJ is Canada's largest national professional organization for journalists from all media, representing more than 900 members across the country. The CAJ's primary roles are to provide high-quality professional development for its members and public-interest advocacy.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
749
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caj#Canada#Photography#Cnw#The Toronto Police#Trinity Bellwoods Park#Toronto Police#National Newspaper Award#National Magazine Award#The Globe And Mail#The New York Times#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
HomelessNarcity

Police Are Forcing People Out Of The Encampment At Trinity Bellwoods Park (VIDEOS)

The City of Toronto announced today that trespass notices are now being enforced at Trinity Bellwoods Park after they were issued 10 days ago on June 12. "All individuals experiencing homelessness in this encampment, estimated at 20 to 25 people, will be offered safe, indoor space, with access to meals, showers and laundry, harm reduction, physical and mental health supports, and a housing worker," said the City's statement.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Man Arrested After Calling 911 to Report A White Girl Who Crashed A Car, Suing City of Chattanooga

A Black Tennessee man is suing the city of Chattanooga for arresting him after he called the cops to report a 14-year-old White girl who crashed a car. Michael James, a truck driver with no criminal record, filed a lawsuit last month against the City of Chattanooga and several officers over claims his civil rights were violated when he was wrongfully arrested on May 6, 2020, according to the Tulis Report.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Derek Chauvin breaks silence to claim he has information to give ‘peace of mind’ at sentencing for George Floyd murder

Derek Chauvin has broken his silence to claim he has information to give “peace of mind” to the family of George Floyd – as he was sentenced for his murder.In briefs comments to the court shortly before he was sentenced to twenty-two-and-a-half years in jail, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted earlier this year, said he wanted to offer his condolences to the victims’s family.“I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family,” he said.He added: “There is going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope that things will...
WorldPosted by
CNN

Spanish man jailed for killing and eating his mother

(CNN) — A Spanish man has been jailed for 15 years and five months for killing and eating his mother at the apartment they shared in Madrid. Alberto Sanchez Gomez killed his mother, cut up her body and ate her over a period of at least 15 days in early 2019, according to a statement from the Madrid provincial court, published Tuesday.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Capitol rioter who yelled ‘this is our house’ dies in motorbike crash while awaiting trial

A Texas man who allegedly stormed the US Capitol declaring “this is our house, this is our country” was killed in a motorcycle crash while awaiting trial, according to police and prosecutors.Joseph Cable Barnes, who was facing charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, was hit by a car in Austin after running a red light at the intersection of the Capital of Texas Highway and Westbank Drive in June.The Austin Police Department said Mr Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Toyota Avalon on 12 June. Prosecutors on Tuesday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy