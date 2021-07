Here are four trade ideas from around the ‘net that feature the Cavs. The Cavs are going to be involved in a lot of trade proposals this summer, these are three of the worst so far. They all center around a common idea which is the Cavs are in some sort of rush to trade Sexton. The team could easily just re-sign him, it’s not like it’s Kevin Porter Jr. all over again where he’s constantly getting himself in trouble.