After a 13-year retirement, Annika Sorenstam is ready to return to competition at the U.S. Senior Women's Open in Connecticut

The 41st U.S. Senior Open is this week at Omaha Country Club. This is the second time Omaha has hosted the Senior Open with the last in 2013, which was won by Kenny Perry. A field of 156 players (34 amateurs) will compete for a major title and a spot in the 2022 U.S. Open. Steve Stricker won the 2019 U.S. Senior Open at the Warren Golf Course in South Bend. The 2020 U.S. Senior Open was cancelled due to COVID-19. Stricker is not in the field this week as he’s competing on the PGA TOUR at the John Deere Classic. Stricker is the only one in the top 10 on the Schwab Cup standings not in the field.