Abbott Calls Special Legislative Session for July

By Thomas Warren
The Amarillo Pioneer
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Greg Abbott has called the first of several expected special legislative sessions this year to begin on July 8. The Governor’s office announced the decision to call the special session on Tuesday after teasing the potential for several special sessions over the past few weeks. It has not yet been stated which items will be included on the agenda for the session, but Abbott’s office said he will announce the priorities for the session prior to the convening of the Texas Legislature.

