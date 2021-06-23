At Middle Island Gardens, one couple is fortifying Sitka’s food web, one kale plant at a time

It’s an uncharacteristically clear day in Sitka when Andrea Fraga picks me up in her skiff, her Corgi, Olive, in tow. The local gardener and self-proclaimed homesteader has agreed to give me a tour of the commercial garden she runs with her partner, Kaleb Aldred, a few nautical miles from downtown Sitka. As we near Middle Island Gardens, Fraga spots a bear grazing in the inlet, a foreshadowing of the majestic and wild beauty of this place.