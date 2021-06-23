Cancel
MS symptoms often appear long before the diagnosis, study finds

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYears before they are diagnosed, persons with multiple sclerosis (MS) make significantly more visits to doctors and hospitals than others. Specialists have recently discussed whether this might represent a preliminary phase of MS – known as a prodrome. A research team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has now published results of a study suggesting that, in many cases, the complaints may relate to unrecognized early clinical MS events.

www.news-medical.net
#Respiratory Tract#Multiple Sclerosis#Infections#Disability#Ms#The Neuro Head Center#Tum Klinikum
