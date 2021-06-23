Cancel
Personalized Gifts Market In The US During 2020-2024 | 17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The personalized gifts market in the US is expected to reach USD 1.59 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the personalized gifts market in the US in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business. Download FREE Sample Report

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease as compared to 2019.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience bymaking effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Personalized Gifts Market in the US Participants:

American Greetings Corp.

American Greetings Corp. offers key products such as Dog Add-A-Photo and Bird Beak Add-A-Photo.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. offers key products such as Wallverbs Baby Love Personalized Hanging Picture Frame Set and Moon & Stars Embroidered Baby Boy Blanket.

Enesco LLC

Enesco LLC offers personalized gifts, which include sports equipment, kitchenware, and others. The company offers personalized gifts under its Things Remembered brand.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants: https://www.technavio.com/report/personalized-gifts-market-in-us-industry-analysis

Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2020-2024: Segmentation

The personalized gifts market in the US is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Photo Personalized Gifts
  • Non-photo Personalized Gifts
  • Distribution channel
  • Offline
  • Online

The personalized gifts market in the US is driven by the advent of gift-giving culture. In addition, the rise in the popularity of 3D printed personalized products is expected to trigger the personalized gifts market in the US toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of personalized gifts market in the US, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45865

Related Report on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Gifts Retailing Market- The gifts retailing market is segmented by product (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, giftware, and other gift items) and geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Personalized Gifts Market- The personalized gifts market is segmented by product (non-photo personalized gifts and photo personalized gifts), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About usTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing Executiveus: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/personalized-gifts-market-in-US-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personalized-gifts-market-in-the-us-during-2020-2024--17000-technavio-research-reports-301315970.html

SOURCE Technavio

