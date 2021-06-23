Cancel
IDB: ‘Bitcoin is not a solution’

By Myrtle Frost
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Claver Caroni, has confirmed that using bitcoin as a currency in El Salvador is “not the solution,” responding to an inquiry from the Salvadoran press about the impact. Cryptocurrency in the country. The Legislative Assembly this month approved a law granting...

