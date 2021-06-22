Huffines: Abbott's Plan for Border Wall 'Is a Fraud'
One of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Republican primary challengers for next year has blasted his new proposal to have Texas finish the border wall as a “fraud.”. Former State Sen. Don Huffines released a statement this week blasting Abbott for his plan, while also noting that Huffines was the first candidate for Governor to unveil such a plan. While Huffines said Abbott stole his plan, he also said the Governor’s plan is insufficient to address the border security concerns raised by Texans.www.amarillopioneer.com