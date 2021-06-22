Cancel
Huffines: Abbott's Plan for Border Wall 'Is a Fraud'

The Amarillo Pioneer
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Republican primary challengers for next year has blasted his new proposal to have Texas finish the border wall as a “fraud.”. Former State Sen. Don Huffines released a statement this week blasting Abbott for his plan, while also noting that Huffines was the first candidate for Governor to unveil such a plan. While Huffines said Abbott stole his plan, he also said the Governor’s plan is insufficient to address the border security concerns raised by Texans.

