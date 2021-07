There are more scooters zooming around cities than ever. If you've got a case of scoot envy, you can snatch up a Hover-1 Journey foldable electric scooter right now for just $280 -- down $70 at Best Buy. According to the Camel, the Journey usually, erm, hovers around $300 so we're talking about a solid deal here. But -- full disclosure -- it has dropped lower at Best Buy, including down to $270 for one day earlier this year. Amazon has matched the price in case you prefer to buy it there.