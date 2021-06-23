Cancel
Environment

A tale of 2 states: Why drought conditions are so different?

9News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Colorado is in a hardened drought. East of the Continental Divide is in far better shape with water this year.

www.9news.com
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Dry conditions permeate state

CLINTON — While rain over the weekend did not do much to improve the abnormally dry conditions in the Gateway area, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is hopeful that predicted cooler weather will help crops. “Iowans have experienced one of the driest starts to June on record," he said...
Environmenttodayskccr.com

Drought Conditions Increase Across Central South Dakota

PIERRE — This week’s update of the U-S Drought Monitor for South Dakota shows drought conditions have gotten worse across the state. Extreme drought has formed along the lower Missouri River valley including southern Aurora County down to the Nebraska border. Extreme drought is also noted in northeast Potter and most of Faulk County along with northeast Dewey County. Severe drought has expanded west to include all of Stanley, Jones, Hughes, Lyman, Sully, Potter, Hand, Hyde, Buffalo, northern Aurora and Dewey County. Moderate drought has stabilized across Ziebach, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette and Tripp Counties. An area of central Pennington, Custer and northern Fall River Counties are listed as having no drought conditions. Ninety-eight and a half percent of South Dakota is included in some level of drought. Ninety percent is moderate drought or higher. Sixty-three percent is severe drought or higher and 10-point-five percent is extreme drought or higher.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Drought conditions lead to fire prevention orders

LAS VEGAS(KSNV) — From bad to worse. Drought conditions in Southern Nevada leading to a fire prevention order from the Bureau of Land Management. Rangers will be actively patroling to make sure the rules are followed. Denise Rosch discusses the importance of firework safety during the driest and most dangerous...
Grand County, COskyhinews.com

Grand County drought conditions considered severe

The water year for the Upper Colorado River Basin, which includes Grand County, was 67% of average. As of June 15, the US Drought Monitor showed 69% of Grand in severe drought or worse. Climate predictions for the next three months call for higher than average temperatures and lower than average precipitation in the area.
Sioux Falls, SDkelo.com

NWS: Most of South Dakota under drought conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) The National Weather Service says nearly all of South Dakota is in drought conditions. Most of the KELO Radio listening area is in severe drought. North central South Dakota and parts of south central South Dakota are in extreme drought. Below is a tweet from the...
Eagle County, COVail Daily News

Recent rain has no impact on county drought conditions

Despite the recent onset of rain in Eagle County, drought conditions remain at historic levels, ranging from severe to exceptional across the region. Eagle County, along with almost all of Western Colorado, has been experiencing this drought cycle for over a year now. And conditions across the Western Slope remain dry enough that late last week, Gov. Jared Polis declared a drought emergency for 21 Western Colorado counties, including Eagle County.
AgricultureINFORUM

Mike Jacobs: Drought feels different this time 'round

All of North Dakota is abnormally dry, and parts of the state are in extraordinary drought. This isn’t a new experience for North Dakota, but this drought feels different, and I don’t think it’s the rain that’s falling as I write on Father’s Day morning. I think it’s a change in the psyche of the state.
Minnesota Statekfgo.com

Minnesota bracing for extended drought, wildfire conditions

ST. PAUL – Minnesota authorities are bracing for an extended wildfire season, saying the typical summer reprieve is looking more and more unlikely. Wildfires are typically at their worst in the spring and fall, slowing down in the summer when trees and plants are fully green and rain increases. But more than half of the state is experiencing drought conditions and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects dry weather to continue through the summer.
Green Bay, WI101 WIXX

Despite Recent Rainfall, Drought Conditions Likely to Persist

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Despite the rain on Thursday morning, dry conditions are expected to persist in the area overall. Since the first of the year area rainfall is about six inches under the norm, and for June, we’re about two inches below normal. Meterologist Mike Cellity with the...
Environmentdakotanewsnow.com

Webinar helps educate those affected by drought conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Portions of the country have been dealing with record-setting heat lately, including right here in South Dakota. That heat mixed with a lack of rain has led to worsening drought conditions. Nearly the entire state is dealing with some sort of drought conditions. And...
EnvironmentRepublic

Drought conditions threaten western fishing

You wouldn’t know it living in the monsoon soaked Midwest the past few weeks, but the western reaches of our nation are suffering through a severe drought. Water shortages are being experienced in many states. This affects agriculture production, but it also has serious implications on fisheries. Especially cold water fisheries.
Environmentwestsidenewsny.com

Drought conditions continue in Great Lakes

The drought conditions that have impacted the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River watershed this spring have continued to persist into the summer. The North American drought monitor maps show abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions within most of the basin, both upstream (around Lake Erie and Lake Ontario) and downstream (along the St. Lawrence River).
EnvironmentAgriculture Online

Drought conditions continue in July for the northern Plains

The final week of June 2021 brought much needed rainfall to parts of the Midwest where drought improvement was seen. According to data from WeatherTrends360, this was the wettest final week of June in 30+ years for the Corn Belt. Widespread 3’’ to over 10’’ of rain was beneficial in easing drought for some areas from Oklahoma to Michigan, but too much rain at once caused flash flooding.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Rain arrives in Minnesota, but drought conditions will remain

Showers and thunderstorms arrived in parched Minnesota on Saturday and will linger a few days, but the rain is unlikely to make much of a dent in the drought-like conditions most of the state is experiencing. "We won't see much improvement," Eric Ahasic, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said Saturday.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Heavy rain improves drought conditions in central US

The same stalled frontal boundary that affected the Lower Midwest this week also brought widespread rain to the region with the largest totals (2 to 8-plus inches) falling over eastern Kansas and eastern Nebraska. One-category improvements were made in southeast Kansas, eastern and north central Nebraska, and parts of North Dakota as short-term rainfall deficits decreased and streamflow and soil moisture improved. In Colorado, improvements were made to small areas of exceptional (D4) and extreme (D3) drought as recent rainfall has helped chip away at shorter term deficits.
Wright, MNwright.mn.us

Wright County Downgraded to Moderate Drought Conditions

The United States Drought Monitor has downgraded Wright County from the “Abnormally Dry” category to “Moderate Drought” as warm temperatures and the lack of rain is causing a strain on the ability for crops, lawns and gardens to survive without irrigation, as well as increasing the danger of the spread of wildfires. Currently, almost 75 percent of Minnesota is under the “Moderate Drought” designation.
Montana StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Montana enters drought emergency as conditions worsen

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide drought emergency on Thursday and asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to declare all 56 of the state’s counties as primary natural disaster areas. The designation would give them more access to federal assistance after the heat wave that recently stifled the Pacific Northwest moved into Montana.

