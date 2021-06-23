Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fillmore, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fillmore; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern York County in east central Nebraska Northeastern Fillmore County in south central Nebraska * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 904 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Beaver Crossing, or 13 miles southeast of York, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Exeter. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 358 and 365. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH