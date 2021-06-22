Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkins, WV

Wanda Jean Tackett Shreve

By Production
WDTV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanda Jean Tackett Shreve, 65, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Sunday, June 20, 2021, at home surrounded by family and under the care of West Virginia Caring.Wanda was born Thursday, March 8, 1956, in Elkins, a daughter of the late Robert “Bob” Tackett and Addie Mae Lanham Tackett. On July 5, 1972, she was married to Jerry Charles Shreve who survives. They had celebrated forty-eight years of marriage. Also left to cherish Wanda’s memory is one son, Jerry Shreve, Jr., one daughter, April Cunningham and husband, Ernie, five siblings, Robert “Tuck” Tackett, Rose Fox and husband, Randy, Randall Tackett, Rick Tackett and wife, Brenda, and Chuck Tackett, four grandchildren, Tori Louk and fiancé, Matthew Zirkle, Tyler Louk and wife, Alexis, Rydge Cunningham, and Kenzley Arbogast, two great grandchildren, Riley Zirkle and Myles Louk, a great grandchild to arrive in July, Maren Jean Zirkle, many “adopted” kids and grandkids, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Wanda in death besides her parents was a sister, Karen, a baby brother, Johnny, maternal grandparents, Rev. Bert and Ruis Lanham, paternal grandparents, Jenny and Nathan Tackett, and a nephew, Nathan Tackett. Wanda had attended the schools of Randolph County and had obtained her GED. She had worked as a cashier for Bob’s Mini Mart and had been employed by Pizza and Sub Shoppe. Her life revolved around her family especially grandkids and great grandkids which she adored. She enjoyed family gatherings. She was a Methodist and a member of Old Fincham Chapel.Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 11am until 1pm, the funeral hour. Interment will follow in Brick Church Cemetery. The Randolph Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Wanda Jean Tackett Shreve. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

www.wdtv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Mill Creek, WV
Elkins, WV
Obituaries
City
Elkins, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rev#Marriage#Ged#Mini Mart#Pizza#Methodist#Old Fincham Chapel#The Randolph Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
WandaVision
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

36 states, DC sue Google, alleging antitrust violations in app store

The attorneys general of 36 states and Washington, D.C., sued Google Wednesday, alleging the company’s control over its Android app store violates antitrust laws. The antitrust lawsuit, led by Utah’s Sean Reyes (R) and New York’s Letitia James (D), is the third filed by states against the Silicon Valley giant.
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy