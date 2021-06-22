Wanda Jean Tackett Shreve, 65, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Sunday, June 20, 2021, at home surrounded by family and under the care of West Virginia Caring.Wanda was born Thursday, March 8, 1956, in Elkins, a daughter of the late Robert “Bob” Tackett and Addie Mae Lanham Tackett. On July 5, 1972, she was married to Jerry Charles Shreve who survives. They had celebrated forty-eight years of marriage. Also left to cherish Wanda’s memory is one son, Jerry Shreve, Jr., one daughter, April Cunningham and husband, Ernie, five siblings, Robert “Tuck” Tackett, Rose Fox and husband, Randy, Randall Tackett, Rick Tackett and wife, Brenda, and Chuck Tackett, four grandchildren, Tori Louk and fiancé, Matthew Zirkle, Tyler Louk and wife, Alexis, Rydge Cunningham, and Kenzley Arbogast, two great grandchildren, Riley Zirkle and Myles Louk, a great grandchild to arrive in July, Maren Jean Zirkle, many “adopted” kids and grandkids, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Wanda in death besides her parents was a sister, Karen, a baby brother, Johnny, maternal grandparents, Rev. Bert and Ruis Lanham, paternal grandparents, Jenny and Nathan Tackett, and a nephew, Nathan Tackett. Wanda had attended the schools of Randolph County and had obtained her GED. She had worked as a cashier for Bob’s Mini Mart and had been employed by Pizza and Sub Shoppe. Her life revolved around her family especially grandkids and great grandkids which she adored. She enjoyed family gatherings. She was a Methodist and a member of Old Fincham Chapel.Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 11am until 1pm, the funeral hour. Interment will follow in Brick Church Cemetery. The Randolph Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Wanda Jean Tackett Shreve. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.