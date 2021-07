Sarah Leah Whitson is the executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), the organization founded by Jamal Khashoggi. Two recent revelations about the murder of Saudi journalist and Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi — including that four members of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s hit team, known as the “Tiger Squad,” received paramilitary training in the United States, and that Egypt allegedly provided them the lethal poison they used to kill Khashoggi — are just tips of an iceberg of information that still remains hidden.