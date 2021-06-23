Roger Federer's Wimbledon wins - No. 29 vs. Tomas Berdych

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who are on course for a potential showdown in the Wimbledon final, have reached the tournament's quarterfinals a combined 30 times. That's 18 for Federer, and 12 for Djokovic. The other men still in contention for the title are all in the last eight for the first time at the All England Club. Federer's opponent at Centre Court on Wednesday will be Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Djokovic will also play a first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, Marton Fucsovics. Two young Canadians have enjoyed a Wimbledon breakthrough: 22-year-old Denis Shapovalov will play Karen Khachanov of Russia, and 20-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Matteo Berrettini of Italy. The 39-year-old Federer is seeking a ninth championship at Wimbledon. Djokovic is bidding for his sixth, and third in a row. Djokovic also wants to claim his 20th Grand Slam trophy overall to equal the men's mark shared by Federer and Rafael Nadal.