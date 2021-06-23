Michael Cunningham: How Hawks match up with Bucks, plus my series prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks have recently won Game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks, and will officially move onto the NBA Finals. While Giannis Antetokounmpo was out, the Milwaukee Bucks still found a way to win, even with Trae Young suiting back up for the Atlanta Hawks. Khris Middleton was a key reason why, as he scored 30 points in the game. While the Hawks had a good and improbable run to the Conference Finals, it is now clear that the Bucks were a better team. They will now face the Phoenix Suns.