‘Don’t know why they did it’: Owner of Gloucester bar featured in The Perfect Storm pleads for return of treasured photo album
GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The owners of a popular Gloucester restaurant are searching for the person they say took a treasured item. Mary Anne Shatford and her husband own the Crow’s Nest — the iconic bar featured in the “Perfect Storm” which starred George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg. They say a thief walked into their establishment Sunday and walked out with a photo album which was packed with sentimental pieces of the bar’s history.whdh.com