Northtown Mall owner files for bankruptcy
Washington Prime Group, the owner or Northtown Mall in Blaine, has filed for bankruptcy, citing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as the main cause. Washington Prime, based out of Columbus, Ohio, is a retail real estate investment trust that manages retail property and rents space to tenants. Washington Prime owns more than 100 malls and retail centers across the United States, including Northtown Mall in Blaine and Maplewood Mall in Maplewood.