Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Jean-Luc Gets Emotional And Apologizes to Dani During Reunion Interview: ‘We Can Coparent Together’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAVs3_0acYaTHW00
Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux and Dani Soares. Courtesy of Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux; Courtesy of Dani Soares/Instagram

Not holding back. Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux made an individual appearance during part two of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion — and he finally got extremely honest about Dani Soares‘ pregnancy and even passed along an emotional message to her.

“Dani, what we had on the show for me was real. I don’t care what anybody says, even now that we’re going through what we are going through. What I felt for you, and the time that we had, was genuine. Everything that I ever said to you was true,” Jean-Luc said to the camera at the end of the reunion on Tuesday, June 22.

He added: “I need you to know that I did support your decision and still do. I really hope that we can coparent together and have respect for one another like we did.”

The deckhand admitted after watching a clip of Dani on the first part of the reunion, which he couldn’t join, that “most” of what she said about their situation was correct. Still, Jean-Luc wanted to explain his side of the story.

“There was talk of a DNA test. We’ve gone as far as me trying to reach out to her doctor’s office. I don’t think lawyers need to get involved. That is not the avenue I want to go,” Jean-Luc told host Andy Cohen.

Even though Jean-Luc felt like he was warranted in wanting to check the child’s paternity, he could still see why it was difficult for Dani to hear.

“I understand why she took it poorly because in her mind I might be the only person she’s ever been with,” he clarified. “If that’s the case, I told her, I really do apologize, but for my peace of mind I just wanted to know.”

Since the reunion was recorded, Dani welcomed her daughter, Lilly, in May.

“She is here. She is perfect. And we trying to figure this thing out. We both healthy and happy. Thank you for all the support. Will post more once mummy had some rest,” Dani captioned a photo of her holding her baby’s hand via Instagram.

Although Jean-Luc explained that he wanted to fix things before the baby arrived, he recently admitted on social media that he found out about the birth just like everyone else.

“I learned of the baby’s birth, not the pregnancy, on IG,” he said in a post via Instagram on Sunday, June 20. “Why am I sharing on Insta? Because it’s the only way I have to set the record straight about me not wanting to be involved if the baby is mine. I absolutely do.”

Dani addressed Jean-Luc’s public comments by showing social media what is most important to her right now.

“Add motivational quote here,” the former stew captioned a previous pregnancy pic via Instagram on Monday, June 21. “Just over here keeping the focus on this little life that I’m responsible for.”

Scroll on to read more of what Jean-Luc had to say during his one-on-one conversation:

