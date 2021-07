Trevor Lawrence may not officially have Urban Meyer's endorsement as the Jaguars' Week 1 quarterback for 2021, but Jacksonville has fully committed to the No. 1 pick for well beyond this season. As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, the team has signed the star rookie to a four-year, $36.8 million contract, with the standard fifth-year option for first-round picks. The deal includes just over $24 million guaranteed, per Schefter, ensuring Lawrence will be under contract ahead of training camp later this month, and making the Clemson product one of the NFL's top 20 highest-paid QBs entering his rookie year.