NBA

Pelicans fail to move up in lottery, will go into next month's draft with the No. 10 pick

By CHRISTIAN CLARK
NOLA.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwin Cash said it all without saying a word. On Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans failed to move up in the NBA draft lottery. Cash, the team’s vice president of basketball operations and on-camera representative, reacted by rolling her eyes as if she just found out she’d been hit with a steep parking ticket.

