The Ryan Murphy Universe Favorite That Fans Think Should Be In AHS

One of the major appeals of "American Horror Story" – the imaginative horror anthology on FX that has been reinventing itself each season to the utter delight of fans — is its ability to generate such different sets of characters. Since its premiere in 2011, creator Ryan Murphy has often drawn from the same well of talented actors and actresses that he casts in his many other projects. And those who love Murphy's work are generally thrilled with his casting choices, so it shouldn't be a surprise to learn that there is a certain actor that many would like to see him bring into the "AHS" family in a big way.