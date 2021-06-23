Cancel
Clarifying The Law | What you need to know before marijuana possession is legal next week in Virginia

WUSA9
WUSA9
VIRGINIA, USA — In a little more than a week, it will be legal to possess marijuana in the Commonwealth of Virginia. But that does not mean residents will be able to use the substance wherever they want. In the spring, the Virginia General Assembly passed a bill that would...

Virginia StateWHSV

New gun laws take effect on July 1 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five new gun laws took effect in Virginia Thursday, and while some describe them as a necessary step forward, others call it a government overreach. Among the laws are measures that prohibit firearms on the state Capitol grounds and surrounding areas, lengthen the amount of time the FBI has to conduct a background check and prohibit domestic abusers from purchasing, possessing or transporting a firearm for three years after their date of conviction.
Virginia Statethecentersquare.com

Gun rights group warns against new Virginia gun laws

(The Center Square) – A gun rights group is highlighting concerns about several new Virginia gun laws going into effect July 1, which will restrict the locations where a person can legally carry a firearm. “The only people who abide by gun-free zones are law-abiding citizens, and these laws turn...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginia Mercury

Marijuana is now legal in Virginia. Advocates are already pushing for changes to the law.

As of today, marijuana is legal for adults 21 and older to possess, consume and grow in Virginia. But unless a doctor has signed off on a prescription, there’s no legal way to buy it. Lawmakers have set a 2024 target to begin retail sales to recreational users, a runway the legislation’s authors say is […] The post Marijuana is now legal in Virginia. Advocates are already pushing for changes to the law. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia StateWSLS

Marijuana legalization in Virginia explained: What’s legal on July 1?

With marijuana legalization in the Commonwealth right around the corner, there may be some confusion on what’s legal and what’s not. We’ll break down the hot button questions we’ve received since April 7 when Gov. Ralph Northam signed the bill, making Virginia the first Southern state to legalize marijuana. Here’s...
Virginia Stateheraldcourier.com

Cannabis in Virginia: What you need to know

Starting Thursday, Virginians can legally grow and possess marijuana. But the change in law doesn’t exactly open up a pot free-for-all. Legal amounts are limited, and buying and selling marijuana will remain illegal until Jan. 1, 2024, when retail sales are expected to begin. Smoking marijuana in public is still against the law.
Richmond, VANBC12

Marijuana possession will be legal July 1st, what you need to know

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On July 1st, adults 21 and older in Virginia will legally be allowed to possess up to an ounce of marijuana. “Until July 1 of this year it has been unlawful to possess marijuana period, the general assembly had decriminalized it but it was still unlawful, the police could still stop you, they could still charge you,” said NBC 12 legal analyst Steve Benjamin.
Virginia StateInside Nova

Marijuana now legalized in Virginia, and other new laws taking effect today

Starting today, Virginia has abolished the death penalty, legalized marijuana and made it illegal to intentionally release balloons. Other news law passed by the Virginia General Assembly taking effect today extend cocktails-to-go in Virginia another year; require drivers to changes lanes when passing a bicycle if the lane doesn't allow three feet of distance; double the fines for littering to $500 and outlaw skilled game machines.
Virginia StatePosted by
13News Now

Public housing remains unaffected by Virginia's new marijuana laws

NORFOLK, Va. — While Virginia is now the first southern state to legalize marijuana, the drug is still considered an illegal substance at the federal level. Possession of up to an ounce, consumption, and home cultivation all became legal starting July 1, but many factors surrounding cannabis remain illegal like transporting across state lines as well as purchasing or selling it.
Retailfox17.com

What you need to know about Virginia's new marijuana laws

RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — On July 1, the Commonwealth of Virginia became the first southern state to legalize marijuana for recreational use. The General Assembly passed the measure in this year's special session, but Governor Ralph Northam fast-tracked the legalization to July 2021. "What's legal in the Commonwealth now is...
Virginia Statethenewjournalandguide.com

Virginia! Before Indulging- Know New State Law On Marijuana Use

On July 1, the state begins a long Independence Day Holiday weekend. It also marks the enactment of new laws passed by the state legislature and signed by the Governor. One of the most critical new laws is the legalization of the possession of one ounce of Marijuana for personal use.
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Northam Announces $304.5 Million in Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funding Distributed to Virginia’s Towns

~ Payments follow funds received from U.S. Treasury for counties and cities ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that the Commonwealth has distributed approximately $304.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to 190 towns. These payments represent the first half of funding provided by the U.S. Treasury for Non-Entitlement Units of local government, with the same amount to be provided in June 2022. These funds are in addition to $2.3 billion available to Virginia’s 133 counties and cities directly from the federal government, as well as $4.3 billion that Governor Northam and the General Assembly will allocate during a special session beginning August 2. “Our Administration is committed to ensuring that communities of all sizes get the assistance they need to recover from the impacts of the pandemic—that’s why we expedited the distribution of funding for Virginia’s towns,” said Governor Northam. “These federal dollars represent an unprecedented opportunity to meet local response needs while also making transformative investments to support broad-based, equitable growth in every corner of the Commonwealth. We encourage collaboration across localities to maximize these funds for the benefit of all Virginians.” “ARPA funding will provide significant assistance to state and local governments in a wide range of areas,” said Secretary of Finance Joe Flores. “We have worked diligently to ensure that all localities receive the funds designated for them, and we are excited to see the positive outcomes that will result for communities across Virginia.” The ARPA established the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CSLFRF) to assist states and eligible units of local and tribal government with COVID-19 recovery and infrastructure improvements. Within the categories of eligible uses, recipients have broad flexibility to decide how best to use this funding to meet local needs. Eligible uses of CSLFRF funds include: Supporting public health expenditures, including COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral health care, and certain public health and safety staff; Addressing economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries, and the public sector; Replacing lost public sector revenue, providing government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic; Providing premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors; and Investing in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and expand access to broadband internet.
Virginia StateFree Lance-Star

GETTING THERE: New laws for Virginia drivers

This is the time of year when new laws take effect. There is one law drivers of all sorts of vehicles should be aware of, and another that hits all drivers where it hurts, whether you know it or not. That new under-the-radar law is a gas tax increase. On...
Virginia StateWSET

Virginia businesses flourish due to legalization of marijuana

(WSET) — Virginia is just days into the legalization of marijuana. Virginians can now grow and gift it, but not buy or sell it. The new law is coming at the right time for local garden and growing businesses like Blue Ridge Hydroponics in Roanoke. Manager Jeremy Poe said he's gained a lot of business recently.

