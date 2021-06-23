Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

First person charged under Hong Kong's national security law pleads not guilty

By Sara Cheng
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DC4UA_0acYZsFw00
A prison van arrives High Court on the first day of trial of Tong Ying-kit, the first person charged under a new national security law, in Hong Kong, China June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - The first person charged under the national security law in Hong Kong pleaded not guilty as his trial began on Wednesday, almost a year after he was accused of driving his motorbike into officers at a rally while carrying a flag with a protest slogan.

The case of Tong Ying-kit is seen as a departure from Hong Kong's common law traditions, as he was denied bail and a jury, and a test of the government's claim that the slogan "Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our times" is secessionist.

Tong, 24, was arrested on July 1, 2020, hours after the enactment of the national security law, which punishes what China deems as subversion, secessionism, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

Tong faces charges of terrorism and inciting secession, as well as an alternative charge of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, which can lead to up to seven years in prison. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Tong has been denied bail. Hong Kong's common law has traditionally allowed defendants to seek release unless prosecutors can show lawful grounds for their detention. Under the new law, the burden is now placed on the defendant to prove they will not break the law if released on bail.

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeal upheld a decision to deny Tong a trial by jury, citing a threat to the personal safety of jurors and their family members.

His trial will be held by a panel of three judges instead: Esther Toh, Anthea Pang and Wilson Chan.

Hong Kong's Judiciary describes trial by jury as one of the most important features of the city's legal system, a common law tradition designed to offer defendants additional protection against the possibility of authorities overreaching their power.

Article 46 of the security law - drafted by Beijing, where courts are controlled by the Communist Party and conviction rates are close to 100% - states three instances in which juries can be scrapped: protecting state secrets, cases involving foreign forces and protecting jurors' safety.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
171K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Government#Liberate Hong Kong#National Security#The Court Of Appeal#The Communist Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
Terrorism
Country
China
Related
Law Enforcement104.1 WIKY

Hong Kong police arrest Apple Daily columnist under security law

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong police arrested on Wednesday a columnist for pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on suspicion of conspiring to collude with a foreign country or foreign forces, in another hit to the besieged newspaper. The latest arrest came after police froze assets of companies linked to the newspaper...
Law EnforcementInternational Business Times

No Jury For First Hong Kong 'National Security' Trial As Columnist Arrested

The first trial under Hong Kong's new national security law began on Wednesday without a jury, a watershed moment for the financial hub's fast-changing legal landscape. The opening of the closely-watched court case came as police also arrested a senior columnist from the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily under the same law.
ChinaThe Guardian

‘They can’t speak freely’: Hong Kong a year after the national security law

One year after Beijing imposed a national security law (NSL) on Hong Kong, the city has been drastically and fundamentally changed. Political opposition has been largely crushed, pro-democracy newspapers have been forced to close or self-censor, political and advocacy groups have disbanded. Thousands of residents have fled overseas. At least...
WorldNew York Post

Hong Kong security law ‘a human rights emergency’ – Amnesty

HONG KONG -Amnesty International said on Wednesday that Hong Kong authorities have used a new national security law to target dissent and justify “censorship, harassment, arrests and prosecutions that violate human rights” in the year since it was implemented. Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in June last year...
Law Enforcement95.5 FM WIFC

In one year, Hong Kong arrests 117 people under new security law

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong authorities have arrested 117 people under a national security law imposed one year ago, charging more than 60, mostly democratic politicians, activists, journalists and students. On June 30, 2020, Beijing imposed the security law in Hong Kong following months of often-violent pro-democracy protests, effectively...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

'Unstoppable Storm': Rights Take Back Seat Under Hong Kong Security Law

China's national security law for Hong Kong has shaken the city's legal foundations in the year since it was imposed, lawyers say, with court decisions and sweeping new powers for prosecution fuelling concerns about rights and the rule of law. Unlike the Communist Party-controlled courts in mainland China, Hong Kong...
ChinaWashington Post

One year on, here’s how China’s national security law has changed Hong Kong

In the past month, under mounting government pressure, Hong Kong’s Apple Daily closed — eliminating the city’s most influential pro-democracy newspaper. China banned two annual democratic traditions — the June 4 vigil to commemorate the Tiananmen Massacre and the July 1 march commemorating Hong Kong’s 1997 handover to China — on public health grounds, although most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. Chief Executive Carrie Lam refused to say whether such protests would be categorically banned by the national security law (NSL) passed a year ago. But since the law has been used as a pretext to silence critics of the government’s authority, activists worry that any mass protests would trigger arrests and punishment under the NSL, since the protests, by their nature, are criticisms.
PoliticsAntelope Valley Press

Hong Kong freedoms fade, security law muzzles dissent

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and released him from prison Wednesday in a stunning reversal of fortune for the comedian once known as “America’s Dad,” ruling that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby.
Public Safetysouthernillinoisnow.com

American lawyer jailed in Hong Kong for assaulting police officer

(HONG KONG) — American corporate lawyer Samuel Phillip Bickett was given a term of four months and two weeks for assaulting a police officer in Hong Kong during a period of citywide unrest about 18 months ago. The 37-year-old has been in custody since July 22, when a Hong Kong...

Comments / 0

Community Policy