Police: Middletown High grad killed, 2 teens seriously hurt in Route 9 accident
MIDDLETOWN — A recent Middletown High School graduate was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a crash Tuesday night on Route 9, state police said. Amil Carlton Phillip, 18, of Woodbury Circle in Middletown, was identified as the teen who died in a Connecticut State Police report released Wednesday. Seriously hurt in the crash were an 18-year-old New Britain woman and an 18-year-old Middletown man.www.nhregister.com