Minneapolis, MN

Trauma-informed care training for EIDBI providers on July 13

Terry Davis
Terry Davis
 15 days ago

National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — On June 21, 2021, the Department of Human Services of Minnesota has announced that it will hold trauma-informed care online training.

The training is aimed at Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention or EIDBI providers and will be held on July 13, 2021, from 1 PM to 2.30 PM.

The Disability Services Division (DSD) of Minnesotan DHS will give a 90-minute free online training that highlights the impact of adverse childhood experiences or ACEs. The participants will learn about severe and complex trauma, including improving health outcomes for children, youth, and young adults who participate in EIDBI services.

The world has been struggling with various pandemic-related problems that lead to collective trauma, both mentally and physically. Many families around the world have been through job losses, food insecurity, and loss of families and kin.

Meanwhile, children, youth, and young adults with autism spectrum disorder and related conditions are struggling with a substantial interference of service delivery and educational supports as well as racial and civil unrest. Continuous stress and trauma have significant impacts on health, emotional well-being, and development.

The training objectives include assessing the impact of past experiences on current development, gaining skills to join with children and their families effectively through a trauma-informed care scope, and how to respond to difficult behaviors in a trauma-informed way.

To register or find out more, prospective participants can visit https://www.dhs.state.mn.us/main/idcplg?IdcService=GET_DYNAMIC_CONVERSION&RevisionSelectionMethod=LatestReleased&dDocName=DHS-329695 or contact ASD.DHS@state.mn.us.

If you're parents or educators who take care of children with autism, for example, you could also visit the Minnesota Autism Portal to learn more about how to best care for them. The Portal also provides information on an autism network, which consists of regions that give technical assistance and training opportunities for schools and families. Visit this link for more information https://mn.gov/autism/intervention-and-services/education/.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

