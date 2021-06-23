Cancel
Bossier Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Bossier, Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Louisiana Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the pool stage was 173.5 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 173.8 feet. * Forecast...The lake to recede to near 172.4 feet by Monday morning. * Impact...Minor flooding to diminish and end through early next week.

